Modi shares Operation Sindoor insights with ministers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor during a Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday. This was his first meeting since the operation.

The session was convened just four days ahead of the NDA-III government marked its 11 consecutive years in power and completing the first year of its third term.

During the meeting, PM Modi reportedly shared insights into the effective execution of Operation Sindoor, excluding its strategic military details. The ministers in attendance welcomed and applauded the Prime Minister for his strong leadership in combating terrorism, collectively commending the bravery of the armed forces against Pakistan-based terrorist outfits.