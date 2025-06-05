Modi shares Operation Sindoor insights with ministers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared insights on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor during a Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday. This was his first meeting since the operation.
The session was convened just four days ahead of the NDA-III government marked its 11 consecutive years in power and completing the first year of its third term.
During the meeting, PM Modi reportedly shared insights into the effective execution of Operation Sindoor, excluding its strategic military details. The ministers in attendance welcomed and applauded the Prime Minister for his strong leadership in combating terrorism, collectively commending the bravery of the armed forces against Pakistan-based terrorist outfits.
Although no official statement had been released at the time of filing this report, sources indicated the Prime Minister also reviewed the performance of key ministries. He was presented with detailed updates via presentations from officials and the respective ministers.
PM Modi also reportedly reviewed the achievements of several flagship schemes and held discussions on increasing public outreach to ensure that the government’s accomplishments are effectively communicated to the citizens. Ministers presented updates on flagship initiatives, infra development, and national priorities.
Officials noted the PM underscored the promotion of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, citing Operation Sindoor as an example of how indigenous weapons demonstrated effective performance against adversaries.