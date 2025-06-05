PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling on occassion of World Environment Day

NEW DELHI: As a wave of patriotic fervour washes over the nation following the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday planted a sapling of natural Sindoor (vermilion), coinciding with World Environment Day.
Sharing this on "X" (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated: "Today, on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we strengthened the #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative with a special tree plantation drive."
Speaking about the Sindoor sapling, the Prime Minister further mentioned that it had been presented to him by the heroic mothers and sisters of Kutch—women who displayed tremendous courage and strength during the 1971 war—during a recent visit to Gujarat.
"Today, on World Environment Day, I have got the privilege of planting that plant in the Prime Minister's residence of New Delhi. This plant will remain a strong symbol of bravery and inspiration of our country's female power," the PM said in a post.
In a series of posts, the Prime Minister further wrote, "I planted a sapling at the Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park in Delhi. This is also a part of our effort to reforest the Aravalli range – the Aravalli Green Wall project."
He explained that the Aravalli range is one of the oldest in the world, stretching across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.
"The past several years have brought to the fore several environmental challenges relating to this range, which our Government is committed to mitigating. Our focus is to rejuvenate areas linked with this range," the PM said.
Expanding on environmental initiatives, the Prime Minister added, "We are going to work with the respective local administrations and emphasise the importance of things such as improving water systems, curbing dust storms, stopping eastward expansion of the Thar desert and more."
He noted that in the Aravalli range and beyond, in addition to traditional plantation methods, the government would encourage new techniques, especially in urban and semi-urban areas where space is limited.
"Plantation activities will be geo-tagged and monitored on the Meri LiFE portal. I call upon the youth of our nation to take part in this movement and add to our planet’s green cover," the PM said.