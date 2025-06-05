PM Modi plants Sindoor sapling on occassion of World Environment Day

NEW DELHI: As a wave of patriotic fervour washes over the nation following the success of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday planted a sapling of natural Sindoor (vermilion), coinciding with World Environment Day.

Sharing this on "X" (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated: "Today, on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we strengthened the #EkPedMaaKeNaam initiative with a special tree plantation drive."

Speaking about the Sindoor sapling, the Prime Minister further mentioned that it had been presented to him by the heroic mothers and sisters of Kutch—women who displayed tremendous courage and strength during the 1971 war—during a recent visit to Gujarat.

"Today, on World Environment Day, I have got the privilege of planting that plant in the Prime Minister's residence of New Delhi. This plant will remain a strong symbol of bravery and inspiration of our country's female power," the PM said in a post.