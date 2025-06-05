PM Modi reiterates NDA government's commitment towards a self-reliant nation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just days before the NDA government completes 11 years in office on 9 June, reiterated the government's commitment to making India a self-reliant nation.
In a post shared on Thursday, PM Modi described the NDA administration as a "compassionate government" wholly devoted to the welfare of the poor.
"A compassionate government, devoted to Garib Kalyan!" PM Modi stated at the beginning of a post on X. He went on to highlight that the NDA government has, over the past 11 years, taken significant steps to lift people out of poverty.
"Over the past decade, the NDA Government has taken pathbreaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focusing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion," PM Modi asserted.
He further claimed that all the flagship schemes introduced by the NDA government have delivered the intended outcomes.
"All our key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor. Initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare," PM Modi stated.
Highlighting the benefits of the Digital Bharat movement, the Prime Minister added, "The push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile."
He also made a strong claim saying, "It is due to this that over 25 crore people have defeated poverty. The NDA remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity."
The Prime Minister’s remarks come just three days before the NDA Government completes one year in its current term, marking 11 consecutive years in power at the Centre.