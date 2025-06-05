PM Modi reiterates NDA government's commitment towards a self-reliant nation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just days before the NDA government completes 11 years in office on 9 June, reiterated the government's commitment to making India a self-reliant nation.

In a post shared on Thursday, PM Modi described the NDA administration as a "compassionate government" wholly devoted to the welfare of the poor.

"A compassionate government, devoted to Garib Kalyan!" PM Modi stated at the beginning of a post on X. He went on to highlight that the NDA government has, over the past 11 years, taken significant steps to lift people out of poverty.

"Over the past decade, the NDA Government has taken pathbreaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focusing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion," PM Modi asserted.

He further claimed that all the flagship schemes introduced by the NDA government have delivered the intended outcomes.