‘Museum visits, no diplomacy’: Congress mocks govt’s post-Sindoor delegations

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday claimed that the "biggest failure" of the government's foreign policy was its inability to arrange meetings of its delegations sent abroad with heads of states or influential people and asked what the country got out of the exercise.

The opposition party alleged that India is being "insulted" all over the world due to the "failed foreign policy" of the Modi government.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Canada did not invite India for the G-7 meeting, US President Donald Trump is constantly taking credit for the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, India has become isolated and "our all-weather friends are distancing themselves from us".

The party's social media department head also claimed that big countries are being seen in India's enemy's camp and Pakistan which "we had completely sidelined is roaming around like a hero today".

"It is getting the opportunity to be represented in global institutions, global institutions are giving it financial aid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not even glance towards Kashmir in the last 45 days, but today he has reached Kashmir to cut the ribbon," Shrinate said at a press conference at the Indira Gandhi Bhawan here.

In such a situation, many questions arise in the mind of the whole country, she said.

"After being in power for more than 11 years and visiting more than 90 countries, we have gained nothing due to the failed foreign policy of Narendra Modi," she alleged.