14-year-old among five killed, three injured in separate road accidents in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Five persons, among them three teenagers and a minor, were killed, and three others were injured in separate road accidents in Gujarat's Surendranagar and Amreli districts, police said on Sunday.

A woman and a 14-year-old boy were killed, and three others were injured after a speeding car hit their motorcycles on the Savarkundla-Mahuva Road in Amreli district on Saturday night.

The unidentified driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene, inspector CN Kugasia of Savarkundla police station said.

He said five members of a family had gone out for dinner at a restaurant on the outskirts of Savarkundla town on Saturday night and were returning home on two motorcycles.

"For some reason, they were riding on the wrong side of the Savarkundla-Mahuva Road when a speeding car hit them. While a 58-year-old woman died on the spot, the boy succumbed during treatment at a hospital in Amreli in the morning," the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Vanita Joshi (58) and Jay Joshi (14), he said, adding that three other members of the family were injured.