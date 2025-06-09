Five feared dead as passengers fall off overcrowded train in Maharashtra's Thane

MUMBAI: At least five passengers were killed and six injured after falling off a moving local train in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, police said.

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, an official said.

As there was a huge rush during the peak hour, many people were standing at the doors of the train, he said.

While the train was in motion, at least 10 passengers fell down, the official said.

A guard of another train, which was going towards Kasara, alerted the railway authorities about the incident, he said.

All the passengers who fell were rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa. Four of them were declared dead on arrival, the official said. The deceased were in the age group of 30 to 35 years, he said.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, earlier in the day told PTI that the guard of a Kasara-bound train reported about the injured passengers along the track side to the control room at around 9.30 am.