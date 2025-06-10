CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre over Pahalgam terror attack, claims BJP failed to ensure national security

KOLKATA: Launching a blistering attack on the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the resignation of the BJP-led union government since it "failed" to provide security to the people of the country.

Bringing up the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Banerjee claimed India had a "golden opportunity" to reclaim the territory during the recent military conflict, but failed to act decisively.

"We had an opportunity to take control of PoK. Instead, Pakistan has been allowed in a committee on terrorism created by the UN. Is there a flaw in our foreign policy?" she asked.

The chief minister was addressing the assembly during a discussion over a resolution lauding the valour of the armed forces for their precision strikes during 'Operation Sindoor', although the term was not explicitly mentioned in the resolution.

Calling the Pahalgam attack a result of "total failure and callousness" on the part of the Union government, Banerjee questioned the absence of security forces at the site of the terror strike that left 26 people dead.

"Why were no security forces or police personnel present at the spot of the terror attack? Why was not a single terrorist caught? How did such an attack happen in a high-security zone?" Banerjee asked, demanding accountability from the Centre for what she called a "colossal lapse" in internal security.

Asserting that "We don't support terrorism; it has no religion, caste, or creed", Banerjee said those responsible for the Pahalgam killings must be brought to justice without delay.

She, however, praised the Indian military action, stating, "There was a need for teaching them a lesson. We salute the bravery of our armed forces."