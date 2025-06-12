Ahmedabad plane crash: Bollywood celebs devastated by Air India tragedy, pray for passengers

Akshay was to attend a promotional event for Telugu movie 'Kannappa' with co-star Vishnu Manchu on Friday in Indore (MP), but it has been cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.

The team has also decided to defer the trailer launch by a day.

Salman Khan's scheduled appearance at an event for the Indian Supercross Racing League on Thursday was also called off after the plane crash.

Actor Allu Arjun said he was heartbroken by the tragic crash.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching," he added.

Alia posted on her Instagram Stories, "This is devastating! My heart aches for all the passengers and crew, thoughts and prayers with everyone on board and their loved ones."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said she was gutted by the news of the plane crash.

"Praying for everyone aboard. The passengers, crew and their families. No words for the sorrow this brings," Kareena wrote on Instagram.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for miracles for lives to be saved and for the injured to heal. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their loved ones find strength in this dark hour," wrote actor Manoj Bajpayee on his Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal also called the news of the plane crash "devastating".

"Making my heart sink reading about 242 persons on board. Praying for everyone's safety and recovery," he added.

Karan Johar wrote, "Devastating news about the ill fated AIR INDIA flight .

Information of lives lost and injured is still coming in. I am praying for all onboard. My thoughts and prayers for the families and loved ones of the passengers onboard."

Actor Sunny Deol said he was praying with all his heart for survivors.

"May they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time," he wrote.