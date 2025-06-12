Ahmedabad plane crash: Bollywood celebs devastated by Air India tragedy, pray for passengers

NEW DELHI: Actors Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday expressed shock and offered prayers for the safety and well-being of all those aboard the Air India plane that crashed near a locality close to Ahmedabad airport.
Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. There were 242 passengers on board the plane.
"Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," Akshay posted on social media platform X.
Akshay was to attend a promotional event for Telugu movie 'Kannappa' with co-star Vishnu Manchu on Friday in Indore (MP), but it has been cancelled in the wake of the tragedy.
The team has also decided to defer the trailer launch by a day.
Salman Khan's scheduled appearance at an event for the Indian Supercross Racing League on Thursday was also called off after the plane crash.
Actor Allu Arjun said he was heartbroken by the tragic crash.
"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching," he added.
Alia posted on her Instagram Stories, "This is devastating! My heart aches for all the passengers and crew, thoughts and prayers with everyone on board and their loved ones."
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan said she was gutted by the news of the plane crash.
"Praying for everyone aboard. The passengers, crew and their families. No words for the sorrow this brings," Kareena wrote on Instagram.
"Heartbreaking to hear about the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying for miracles for lives to be saved and for the injured to heal. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their loved ones find strength in this dark hour," wrote actor Manoj Bajpayee on his Instagram.
Vicky Kaushal also called the news of the plane crash "devastating".
"Making my heart sink reading about 242 persons on board. Praying for everyone's safety and recovery," he added.
Karan Johar wrote, "Devastating news about the ill fated AIR INDIA flight .
Information of lives lost and injured is still coming in. I am praying for all onboard. My thoughts and prayers for the families and loved ones of the passengers onboard."
Actor Sunny Deol said he was praying with all his heart for survivors.
"May they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time," he wrote.
Ishaan Khatter said he was disturbed to hear about the crash.
"Prayers go out to all those affected," he added.
Sara Ali Khan said, "Sending strength and prayers to all those affected by the plane crash in Ahmedabad today."
Riteish Deshmukh said he was "heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash".
"My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," he added.
Sonu Sood's post read, "Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London."
Parineeti Chopra penned, "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time."