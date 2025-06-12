Six pilgrims injured after SUV rams into tree in Himachal's Hamirpur

HAMIRPUR: Six members of a family sustained serious injuries when their SUV rammed into a huge tree near Jolsapper village in Himachal's Hamirpur district on Thursday, police said.

A two-year-old child escaped unhurt in the accident that took place when the family was on the way to the Jwala Mata temple in Kangra district.

The injured, including four women, were taken to a nearby private clinic and then referred to the Hamirpur Medical College after providing first aid.

One of the injured Chain Singh, a resident of Theog (Shimla), said he was going to visit the temple with his family in his new SUV when the accident took place.

The SUV was damaged in the accident.

Nadaun Police station in-charge Nirmal Singh said a case has been registered.