US hyphenating India, Pakistan; PM must drop 'stubbornness' and call special session of Parliament: Congress

Recently, the head of the US Central Command also stated that Pakistan is a "great partner" of America in the fight against terrorism, Ramesh said.

"The Modi government is saying that Operation Sindoor is still going on. In such a situation, the Pakistani army chief's participation as a guest in the US Army Day is definitely a matter of serious concern," he said.

Ramesh said the Trump administration is constantly making statements which can only be interpreted to mean that it is "hyphenating" India and Pakistan.

"The prime minister is welcoming the delegation that returned after informing the entire world, including the US, about Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism, and at the same time, such news is coming from Washington DC makes India's diplomatic position even more uncomfortable," Ramesh said.

"The prime minister should now leave aside his stubbornness and concern for prestige and call an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament, so that the nation can clearly express its collective will and a concrete roadmap can be presented to the country," he said.

Decades of diplomatic progress cannot be allowed to be weakened so easily, he added.

With US Army General Michael Kurilla, Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), calling Pakistan a "phenomenal partner" in the counterterrorism world, the Congress on Wednesday asked what PM Modi had to say about this and whether it was not a "diplomatic setback".