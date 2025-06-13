Communal tensions escalate in Assam town; CM Himanta orders shoot-at-sight to maintain peace

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday issued a shoot-at-sight directive in Dhubri town due to escalating communal tensions in the lower Assam district.

The state government is also deploying paramilitary forces, including RAF and CRPF, to the Muslim-majority district bordering Bangladesh

Tensions erupted after a pro‑Bangladesh poster campaign and the discovery of cow heads at a Hanuman temple, followed by nighttime stone-pelting incidents

Amid escalating unrest, Sarma visited the town on Friday. He said that the government would take strong action against those fomenting trouble.

“A particular group has become active in Dhubri with the intention of damaging our temples. Shoot‑at‑sight orders will be enforced after 6 pm. Anyone caught pelting stones will be dealt with on the spot,” he said.

Sarma said the group “Nabin Bangla”, which advocates for Dhubri’s inclusion in Bangladesh, posted posters around Eid, a sign of potential cross-border influence.

He linked the incidents to attempts to “weaponise dirty tricks” such as cow heads and beef to provoke unrest.

He also directed the Dhubri SP to arrest local criminals and ordered non-bailable warrants for those identified. Additionally, he initiated a probe into a 'beef mafia' allegedly responsible for bringing thousands of cows from West Bengal ahead of Eid.

"I will be here next Eid; even if it means guarding the Hanuman temple myself overnight,” Sarma said.

He appealed for community cooperation, urging traders to install CCTV cameras, and offered government-provided cameras to mosques and temples as needed.

He announced that RAF, CRPF, and other forces would be deployed in Dhubri.

“We don’t have a shortage of security personnel; we have one lakh police personnel. Dhubri will receive whatever is necessary,” he said.