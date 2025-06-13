Dehradun Diary | Be agents of change: Birla to civil servants

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today asserted that bringing positive change in people’s lives should be the guiding objective for civil servants. He urged officials to embrace innovation and transparency as effective tools in governance to ensure societal betterment and fulfill the expectations of the common people.

Addressing the valedictory function of the 127th Induction Training Programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie on Thursday, Speaker Birla stated, “Bringing positive change in people’s lives must be the guiding objective for every civil servant.”

Revenue from liquor cess meant for social welfare

In a landmark step aimed at bolstering social welfare, the Uttarakhand government has announced that 1% of the revenue collected from the cess on the sale of English liquor will now go towards the welfare of vulnerable sections of society. The move, approved by the state Cabinet, will help channel funds for the upliftment of orphaned and destitute children, adolescent girls and economically disadvantaged, homeless and elderly women who have been affected by disasters or accidents. The CM’s women and child multi-faceted assistance fund rules outline the meticulous process for disbursing these crucial funds.

BJP’s Joshi flags threat to Gangotri eco zone

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi has strongly objected to the presence of a waste incinerator at Gangotri National Park near the Gangotri Temple. This plant, he contends, violates regulations meant for eco-sensitive zones, where industrial activities are prohibited.

The facility reportedly emits toxic gases, posing a direct threat to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and its biodiversity. Flagging the risk of environmental degradation, Joshi has urged Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav for urgent action. His intervention underscores the need to protect this ecologically significant region.

