Air India plane crash: DGCA has ordered extended surveillance of Boeing 787 flights, says Aviation Ministry

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ordered an extended surveillance of the Boeing 787 series aircraft models, one of which crashed minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing 270 people including all 242 onboard, except a miraculous survivor.

Addressing the press on Saturday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the government has planned to extend surveillance of the Boeing aircraft models, which have come under fire after the deadly crash.

"We have very strict safety standards in the country...When the incident happened, we also felt that there is a need to do an extended surveillance into the Boeing 787 Series," Naidu said.

"DGCA has also given an order to do the extended surveillance for the 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian aircraft fleet today. I believe that 8 have already been inspected and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done," the minister said.

Naidu also informed about the recovery of the black box and said that its decoding will help the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) get a better idea about the incident.

"One important update from the technical investigation which is happening through the AAIB is the recovery of the black box yesterday around 5pm from the site, the AAIB team believes that this decoding of the black box is going to give a, in depth insight into what would have actually happened during the process of the crash or moments before the crash itself. We are also eagerly waiting for what the results or the report is going to be once the AAIB goes through its full investigation," he said.