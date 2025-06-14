From arts aspirant to NEET 2025 topper: Hanumangarh boy's remarkable journey inspires Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Days after a boy from Kota topped the IIT entrance exams, another student from Rajasthan has brought pride to the state, this time in the medical field. Mahesh Keshwani from Hanumangarh district has emerged as the national topper in NEET UG 2025, securing All India Rank 1 with a score of 686 out of 720, as per the results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.
Of the 20.08 lakh students who appeared for the examination, 12.36 lakh candidates qualified, making Mahesh’s feat all the more remarkable.
“After Class 10, I wanted to take up Arts and prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam,” Mahesh said. “But one of my teachers convinced me to choose Science instead. That decision changed everything and set me on the path to NEET.”
His parents, Ramesh Keshwani and Hemlata Keshwani, are both government teachers currently posted in Hanumangarh. Mahesh spent his early years in Nohar, a small town in the district, where he studied up to Class 9.
“He has worked hard for three years, studying eight to ten hours a day. Even when he had chicken pox, he didn’t stop studying. We are hopeful he’ll get admission to AIIMS Delhi. There’s a wave of happiness in our entire family. Both Mahesh’s mother and I are government teachers, so there has always been a learning atmosphere at home. He has been academically inclined since the beginning. We’re proud of his rank and hope he becomes a good doctor and serves the country and society,” said his proud father.
Following the result declaration, a wave of celebration and joy swept through Hanumangarh and the extended family and community in Nohar. Relatives and well-wishers gathered at Mahesh’s residence to offer their congratulations and share in the family's pride.
Mahesh’s uncle Jaikishan Rodha recalled that Mahesh had always shown academic brilliance and unwavering dedication. “This success is not just a matter of pride for our family, but for the entire region,” he said. Another uncle, Naresh Rodha, became emotional while expressing his joy. “Words cannot describe the happiness we feel today. Mahesh has brought glory to the family, the society, and the entire state of Rajasthan.”
Pujya Sindhi Panchayat President Gopi Kishan Bhagwani and Om Babulani, both prominent members of the Sindhi community, hailed Mahesh’s achievement as a historic moment. “Mahesh’s father has always been passionate about spreading education, often encouraging children from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue studies. He firmly believes that transformation begins with education,” Babulani said.
This year, the cut-off score for the unreserved category dropped from 162 in 2024 to 144, indicating that the exam was more difficult. Unlike last year, when 17 students shared the top rank with a perfect score of 720, Mahesh secured the top rank with 686 marks, reflecting the tougher competition this year.
India currently has 1,18,190 MBBS seats, of which 1,15,250 were filled during the academic session 2024–25. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the admission process for MBBS and BDS courses under the 15% All India Quota through NEET UG 2025.