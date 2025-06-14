In crash-affected Ahmedabad localities, sounds of aircraft engine makes residents jittery

AHMEDABAD: For children of Meghaninagar in Ahmedabad, spotting an aircraft swooshing by above their homes used to be a fun activity, but the deadly crash of an Air India flight in their locality has robbed them of this simple joy.

Things will never be the same again for the people of the Meghaninagar and Asarwa areas located close to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, who witnessed one of the worst aviation disasters in the country that killed 265 people in a matter of seconds.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, crashed into a medical college hostel complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Yash Parmar recalls growing up to the sound of aircraft passing overhead and watching the majestic machines cruising across the sky with his friends from their terrace.

"We used to wave at planes. It was our favourite activity until that crash happened. Now, every time a plane passes by, it gives us jitters. The sound of engines now makes us uneasy. We no longer sit on terraces to wave back at the planes. Our parents, out of concern, have stopped us from going to the terrace," he says.