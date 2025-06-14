India’s concerns legitimate; can help de-escalate Israel-Iran tensions, says Israeli Envoy

NEW DELHI: Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, expressed optimism on Saturday about India’s potential role in mediating the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following a telephonic conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“India has avenues for dialogue with both sides. It can indeed play a role. We are happy to have this sincere dialogue with India, which is a very good friend. We listen carefully to your concerns. I think they are legitimate,” Azar said in an interview with PTI Videos.
His remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with Israel and Iran exchanging strikes.
Netanyahu briefed Prime Minister Modi on Friday about Israel’s actions, which the ambassador described as defensive measures against an “existential threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile programme.
“No country in the world is interested in this kind of situation,” Azar said, emphasising that Israel had “no choice” but to act decisively.
He alleged that a covert group of Iranian officials is attempting to develop nuclear weapons with the intent to “exterminate” Israel, as repeatedly stated by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
“We had to remove an imminent threat and took decisive action against their nuclear installations and ballistic missiles,” Azar said, noting Iran’s plans to build a massive arsenal of ballistic missiles over the coming years.
“They are planning to build 10,000 ballistic missiles in the next three years, and 20,000 in the next six years. They have a huge arsenal, creating a ring of fire against Israel. They can attack us from the Southern Front, so we had no choice but to act on this nuclear threat, and we are determined to finish the job,” the ambassador stressed.
Azar added that Israel’s ongoing operations aim to ensure that Iran cannot enrich uranium, a goal Israel is determined to achieve diplomatically or militarily.
Referring to US President Donald Trump’s 60-day negotiation window, Azar said Israel acted on the 61st day after Iran failed to comply.
“Iran has been cheating the international community,” Azar alleged, adding that Israel will continue its operations until the nuclear threat is neutralised.
Regarding the targeted killings of Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists, Azar said the strikes sought to dismantle a “criminal plot” to “eradicate” Israel.
“Those responsible for this plan of destruction have been taken out. We hope their successors will learn the lesson and stop this course of action,” he concluded.