India’s concerns legitimate; can help de-escalate Israel-Iran tensions, says Israeli Envoy

NEW DELHI: Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, expressed optimism on Saturday about India’s potential role in mediating the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, following a telephonic conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India has avenues for dialogue with both sides. It can indeed play a role. We are happy to have this sincere dialogue with India, which is a very good friend. We listen carefully to your concerns. I think they are legitimate,” Azar said in an interview with PTI Videos.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with Israel and Iran exchanging strikes.

Netanyahu briefed Prime Minister Modi on Friday about Israel’s actions, which the ambassador described as defensive measures against an “existential threat” posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile programme.

“No country in the world is interested in this kind of situation,” Azar said, emphasising that Israel had “no choice” but to act decisively.