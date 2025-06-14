Surat woman flew on Air India jet hours before crash, recalls mid-air glitches

AHMEDABAD: In a chilling twist to the Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy, a passenger who disembarked from the same Air India aircraft just hours before the crash has come forward with a harrowing account of multiple technical faults experienced during the earlier leg of the journey.

Hinaben Kalaria, a resident of Surat, had arrived in Ahmedabad on Air India flight AI172 from London, which landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 12 noon — a little over an hour before the aircraft was scheduled for its onward journey to London, where it crashed near Meghaninagar shortly after takeoff, claiming hundreds of lives.

Speaking to reporters, Hinaben recounted a series of unsettling technical issues she experienced aboard the aircraft, which she took with her husband and son from London to Ahmedabad.

“As soon as the flight took off from London, the air conditioning system was shut off,” she said. “It became uncomfortably warm, and we were surprised because this never happens on an international flight.”

She added that all display screens inside the aircraft were non-functional throughout the journey. When she inquired, an air hostess responded, “Please update your phone software, and don’t worry — the displays are off due to a technical issue.”

“Even during landing in Ahmedabad, there was a strange rattling sound inside the plane. It wasn’t normal,” she said. “There was a vibration and noise as if something wasn’t right with the plane’s structure or wheels.”

Hinaben, who had earlier travelled from Ahmedabad to Egypt via London without any issues, said she felt anxious and unsettled during the return flight to Ahmedabad.

“There was something different this time. I told my husband I didn’t feel safe,” she recalled. “When we landed, I thought I was just being paranoid. But an hour later, the same aircraft crashed.”

As news of the crash broke, Hinaben said she began receiving frantic phone calls from family and friends, who realised she had just flown on the same aircraft.

“I thank God that we got off that plane in time,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking to think that so many people who boarded after us didn’t survive. I’m alive by fate alone.”

Her account adds a new layer to the tragedy and may aid the probe launched by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau into the crash.