Two dead, several feared swept away as old bridge over Indrayani river collapses in Pune

Atleast two people died and several people are feared to have been sweft away after an old iron bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Pune district’s Maval tehsil on Sunday afternoon, officials told PTI.
The incident took place near Kundmala, a popular tourist spot in the Talegaon Dabhade area, amid heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the river.
Preliminary reports suggest that 15 to 20 people were on the bridge when it gave way. The structure, which was closed to vehicular traffic but still accessible to pedestrians, had become a viewing point for tourists drawn to the swollen river during the monsoon. Locals said they had raised concerns earlier about the safety of the bridge, which had undergone renovation about four to five years ago.
"Five to six persons have been rescued as per initial information and have been sent to the hospital for checkups," an official said.
Rescue personnel fear more could be missing. The strong current of the river is believed to be the reason for the collapse, according to irrigation officials.
Rescue operations are underway on a war footing. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, fire brigade, and the district administration are involved in the effort. Boats, rescue vans, and at least 15 ambulances have been deployed at the site.
District disaster management authorities confirmed that the Indrayani river was in spate due to continuous rainfall over the last two days. An orange alert remains in effect for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, especially in ghat regions vulnerable to heavy downpours. At least eight persons were killed, mostly due to lightning strikes, as heavy rains pummelled parts of Maharashtra, officials said earlier on Sunday.
Earlier this month, the district collector had issued prohibitory orders for tourists, warning them against visiting water bodies during the monsoon. Despite these warnings, footfall remained high in Kundmala, which is known for its scenic views during the rainy season.
Rescue efforts are continuing as authorities work to trace those still missing.
