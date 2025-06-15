Worried J&K families seek safe evacuation of students studying in Iran

SRINAGAR: As hostilities between Iran and Israel escalate, distressed parents of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Iran have called for the immediate evacuation of their wards from the Middle Eastern country.

According to the J&K Students Association, an Israeli strike hit the Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran, which houses many Kashmiri students.

“Some students sustained minor injuries. We have spoken to several of them, and while the injuries are not serious, the situation remains deeply concerning. The situation has left these students traumatised and terrified,” the association said.

Suhail Mazamil Qadri, father of a student studying in Tehran, said their children are living in constant fear due to the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

“As Israel is targeting Iranian infrastructure with missiles and drones, we are extremely worried about the safety of our wards studying in Iran,” he said. “Our wards are very traumatised and are requesting us to get them safely evacuated from Iran.”

“We urge the J&K government, Ministry of External Affairs and Government of India to intervene and evacuate our wards safely from Iran,” Qadri said.