Worried J&K families seek safe evacuation of students studying in Iran

SRINAGAR: As hostilities between Iran and Israel escalate, distressed parents of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Iran have called for the immediate evacuation of their wards from the Middle Eastern country.
According to the J&K Students Association, an Israeli strike hit the Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran, which houses many Kashmiri students.
“Some students sustained minor injuries. We have spoken to several of them, and while the injuries are not serious, the situation remains deeply concerning. The situation has left these students traumatised and terrified,” the association said.
Suhail Mazamil Qadri, father of a student studying in Tehran, said their children are living in constant fear due to the escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel.
“As Israel is targeting Iranian infrastructure with missiles and drones, we are extremely worried about the safety of our wards studying in Iran,” he said. “Our wards are very traumatised and are requesting us to get them safely evacuated from Iran.”
“We urge the J&K government, Ministry of External Affairs and Government of India to intervene and evacuate our wards safely from Iran,” Qadri said.
Hundreds of Kashmiri students are enrolled in various institutes across Iran.
A woman, whose son is studying at a university in Shiraz, Iran, said they are deeply concerned about the safety of their children.
“Whenever there is Israeli bombing on Iran, we become very apprehensive and fear-stricken. We are spending sleepless nights and anxious days. In a war, you don’t know what is going to happen,” she said.
The woman urged the safe evacuation of all J&K students studying in Iran and appealed to the Indian Embassy in Tehran to provide logistical support and ensure a safe passage back home for the students.
J&K MP Aga Ruhullah said that following the Israeli strike on the Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran, where many Kashmiri students are housed and some sustained minor injuries, he has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, urging either their relocation within Iran or evacuation once the airspace reopens.
J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra also appealed to the External Affairs Minister to evacuate J&K students studying in Iran.
The administration has established a dedicated control room at the DC Office in Srinagar to assist families of students in Iran.
Parents and guardians have been asked to contact the control room and share details of their wards through the provided landline and WhatsApp numbers. The administration has urged families whose wards are studying in Iran to stay connected and make use of the helplines.
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said a decision to evacuate, if necessary, would be taken based on the ground situation, with the safety and security of the students as the primary consideration.
“We will keep everyone informed as the situation develops,” he said.
Omar added that he has spoken to the External Affairs Minister regarding the situation in Iran, particularly about the welfare and safety of Kashmiri students in the country.
“The Minister assured me that @MEAIndia is in close contact with their counterparts in Iran and will take all necessary steps to safeguard all Indian students in Iran,” Omar posted on X.