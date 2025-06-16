Insider track | New look BJP communication team

The BJP is reportedly gearing up to reboot its communications team. At a recent internal session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly offered a masterclass in political communication to party spokespersons. His key message? Stay grounded, stay accurate, and, for heaven’s sake, steer clear of controversy. The goal, it seems, is to swap rhetorical fireworks for data-driven dialogue — preferably without losing the plot (or the eyeballs). As a result, the party’s media edifice awaits re-engineering, from the grassroots level up to national headquarters, sources say. There is talk of workshops to skill spokespersons in research, strategy, myth-busting, and use of digital platforms. The team is expected to get a new mantra— ‘Nation First, Maximum Governance, Minimum Government’— along with the ever-dependable ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. Think global, tweet local appears to be the new dictum.

Politics of luncheon camaraderie

Unlike former chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, who famously preferred the comfort of his Civil Lines residence to work from, Delhi’s new Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is determined to bring governance back to the Secretariat—literally. A firm believer in leading from the front (and the office), she has made it clear to her ministerial colleagues that showing up to work is not optional. To keep tabs—subtly or otherwise—Gupta has adopted an interesting tactic: daily lunch invitations in her chamber. What sounds like a casual bonding exercise has now become something of a ritual, with ministers and senior officers trooping in for the CM’s midday meal.

But while the intent may be collegiality and coordination, the unintended consequence is time. Apparently, these lunch meetings have begun to stretch well beyond the dining table, eating into work hours and agendas--- some babus say. Others say it helps the governance, and a few weary officers have begun referring to them, only half-jokingly, as the Secretariat’s very own “kitty party.” Whether it has built camaraderie or not, it’s safe to say the lunch at the Delhi Secretariat has never been more political.