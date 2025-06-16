Two Indian medical students injured in Israeli strike on Tehran

CHANDIGARH: Two students from Kashmir sustained minor injuries in an Israeli strike at the Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran, claimed Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA). The students are currently stable. The university authorities have relocated them to Ramsar.
Nasir Khuehami, national convener of JKSA said an Israeli strike hit near the boys' dormitory for international students at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Hujjatdost Dormitory) leaving two students from Kashmir valley injured.
"Two Indian students from the Kashmir Valley were injured in the Israeli strike. Fortunately, both are in a stable condition and are currently en route to Ramsar, as the university is relocating students to a nearby village in that region for their safety. We spoke to several of them. While the injuries are not serious, the situation remains deeply concerning. The situation has left these students traumatized and terrified,’’ he said.
Khuehami claimed that amid the escalating conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has granted permission to the Indian Embassy in Tehran to escort Indian students to the Norduz border of Armenia via buses. `
"The Indian Embassy will begin relocating Indian students including many from Kashmir from Urmia to Armenia to ensure their safety," he said.
"As per the arrangements made with the Indian Embassy buses have been arranged for the relocation of Indian students. This applies to all Indian students of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, including those living in dormitories and private apartments. No Indian student should stay back in the boys or girls dormitories or in private apartments,’’ he claimed.
Khuehami said that they have been receiving distress messages and calls from Kashmiri students in different parts of Iran, especially in cities impacted by the ongoing conflict.
"There are around 1,300 Kashmiri students in Iran,’’ he said.
The JKSA said it was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian Embassy in Tehran and the J&K CM’s Office.
Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the stranded students and was assured necessary steps to ensure safety of all Indian students.
Some of the students from other countries have reportedly crossed into neighbouring countries as part of their journey back home.
A day after the incident, the Indian Embassy in Tehran arranged the relocation of Indian students from several Iranian universities to secure locations.
"The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety. In some cases students are being relocated with embassy facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible option are also under examination,’’ said a statement released by Ministry of External Affairs yesterday.
Meanwhile Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), has urged the Union Government and the international humanitarian community to act immediately for the safe release of three youths from Punjab who were kidnapped in Iran and are now caught in the crossfire of an escalating Israel-Iran conflict.
Chahal said that Husanpreet Singh (27) of Sangrur, Amritpal Singh (23) of Hoshiarpur
and Jaspal Singh (32) of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, were reportedly abducted by a transnational human trafficking syndicate while en route to Australia via Tehran.
"The families of these young men are living in unimaginable fear and distress and are clinging to the assurances made by Indian authorities, but the ongoing military unrest in the region is making their situation even more precarious,’’ he said.
"Each of them had paid approximately Rs 18 lakh to agents based in Punjab for what they were told would be a legal migration route. Instead, their journey turned into a nightmare of captivity, beatings, and ransom demands,’’ he claimed.