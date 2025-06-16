Two Indian medical students injured in Israeli strike on Tehran

CHANDIGARH: Two students from Kashmir sustained minor injuries in an Israeli strike at the Hujat Dost Ali Hostel in Tehran, claimed Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA). The students are currently stable. The university authorities have relocated them to Ramsar.

Nasir Khuehami, national convener of JKSA said an Israeli strike hit near the boys' dormitory for international students at Tehran University of Medical Sciences (Hujjatdost Dormitory) leaving two students from Kashmir valley injured.

"Two Indian students from the Kashmir Valley were injured in the Israeli strike. Fortunately, both are in a stable condition and are currently en route to Ramsar, as the university is relocating students to a nearby village in that region for their safety. We spoke to several of them. While the injuries are not serious, the situation remains deeply concerning. The situation has left these students traumatized and terrified,’’ he said.

Khuehami claimed that amid the escalating conflict, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has granted permission to the Indian Embassy in Tehran to escort Indian students to the Norduz border of Armenia via buses. `

"The Indian Embassy will begin relocating Indian students including many from Kashmir from Urmia to Armenia to ensure their safety," he said.

"As per the arrangements made with the Indian Embassy buses have been arranged for the relocation of Indian students. This applies to all Indian students of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, including those living in dormitories and private apartments. No Indian student should stay back in the boys or girls dormitories or in private apartments,’’ he claimed.

Khuehami said that they have been receiving distress messages and calls from Kashmiri students in different parts of Iran, especially in cities impacted by the ongoing conflict.

"There are around 1,300 Kashmiri students in Iran,’’ he said.

The JKSA said it was in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian Embassy in Tehran and the J&K CM’s Office.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the stranded students and was assured necessary steps to ensure safety of all Indian students.

Some of the students from other countries have reportedly crossed into neighbouring countries as part of their journey back home.