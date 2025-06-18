Amarnath route to be no-fly zone

SRINAGAR: In order to ensure foolproof security arrangements for forthcoming 38-days Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir government has declared twin pilgrimage routes a ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1, two days before commencement of the yatra. The Amarnath yatra has two routes – traditional Pahalgam route from south Kashmir and shortest Baltal route from central Kashmir.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs had advised that the entire route may be declared as ‘No flying zone’ w.e.f July 1 to August 10. With a view to ensure strengthened security, all the routes of yatra are hereby declared as ‘No Flying Zone’ including both Pahalgam axis and Baltal axis,” reads an order of J&K Home Department issued by Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti.

The flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices including UAVs, drones, balloons, etc has been prohibited on the twin yatra routes from July 1 to August 10.

The annual Amarnath yatra will start on July 3 and conclude on August 9 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. However, the restrictions shall not apply to cases of medical evacuation, disaster management, or surveillance operations conducted by security forces.