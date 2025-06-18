Caste census: BJP livid, calls out Congress’s ‘false propaganda’

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Congress is carrying out “false and misleading” propaganda regarding the Census 2027, as it hopes to gain power by claiming that society is falling apart due to the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the nationwide exercise.

Lambasting the Congress for “misleading” people with false claims, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the prime objective of the opposition party by resorting to such a “petty” act is to create confusion in society and gain power.

Since it is witnessing its objective falling apart, the Congress has resorted to spreading “falsehood, deception and lies”, he told reporters at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday.

Trivedi stated that government media releases had mentioned that, in addition to the census, a socio-economic assessment and a caste census would also be conducted.

“Marred by its myopic view and blurred vision, they (Congress) are unable to see and understand this categorical explanation,” he charged.