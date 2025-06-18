Caste census: BJP livid, calls out Congress’s ‘false propaganda’

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that the Congress is carrying out “false and misleading” propaganda regarding the Census 2027, as it hopes to gain power by claiming that society is falling apart due to the Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the nationwide exercise.
Lambasting the Congress for “misleading” people with false claims, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the prime objective of the opposition party by resorting to such a “petty” act is to create confusion in society and gain power.
Since it is witnessing its objective falling apart, the Congress has resorted to spreading “falsehood, deception and lies”, he told reporters at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday.
Trivedi stated that government media releases had mentioned that, in addition to the census, a socio-economic assessment and a caste census would also be conducted.
“Marred by its myopic view and blurred vision, they (Congress) are unable to see and understand this categorical explanation,” he charged.
Trivedi alleged that Congress has always indulged in vote-bank politics in the name of caste but did nothing for the backward communities. “The party decided to stop the caste census (enumeration) in 1951 and did not allow the Kaka Kalekar Commission report and the Mandal Commission report to be released,” he said.
With the ‘Sabka saath, sabka vishwas’ mantra, Trivedi said, the NDA government wants to conduct a census along with caste enumeration to “recognise and respect all castes and uplift the most backward castes”.
On the contrary, the leaders of the Congress and “INDI Alliance” only want the upliftment of their families by creating divisions in society along caste lines, he claimed.
Trivedi also raised questions over the Congress government’s decision to conduct a fresh caste survey in Karnataka and asked whether the previous survey conducted with an expenditure of Rs 165 crore was erroneous.
