Air India crash: Exact death toll likely within 2–3 days, says Ahmedabad police commissioner

AHMEDABAD: In the aftermath of the devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, Commissioner GS Malik addressed a press conference on Thursday, offering a detailed timeline and critical updates on the rescue, recovery, and ongoing investigation.

He announced that the exact death toll is expected to be confirmed within the next 2–3 days, pending final DNA verification and forensic analysis.

Addressing the Press conference Commissioner GS Malik Said, The fatal crash occurred at 1:40 PM on June 12, and within just two minutes—by 1:42 PM—Ahmedabad police were alerted. Commissioner Malik stated that Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay were immediately informed. Within minutes, senior officers, including the DCP Crime and DCP Zone 4, reached the accident site—even before the Commissioner himself.

He further said, Recognizing the urgency of the situation, a green corridor was swiftly created to ensure uninterrupted access for emergency vehicles. Ambulances and fire brigades from 19 fire stations were allowed to move without delay. Notably, the first ambulance reached the scene within just 3 minutes and 40 seconds, a response time hailed as remarkable under such catastrophic circumstances.

Among the first responders, Constable Mayur from Meghaninagar stood out—he remained beside the lone survivor throughout the ordeal, providing crucial support.

On June 13, bodies of doctors and medical students recovered from the wreckage were shifted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. The massive identification effort began immediately. By 9:34 AM on June 14, the first DNA match was confirmed—within 72 hours of the crash. As of Thursday, a total of 224 DNA matches have been successfully completed, with 204 bodies handed over to grieving families.

The Commissioner highlighted the extraordinary coordination and speed at which DNA samples were collected. Over 200 police personnel, including 10 inspectors, gathered samples from 51 families in less than 11 hours. That same night, police reached the Gandhinagar Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) by 12:19 AM, less than 12 hours after the crash. Both manual and software-assisted DNA matching methods were used with advanced forensic equipment.

To manage the overwhelming aftermath, nearly 1,000 police officers were stationed at the Civil Hospital, assisting families and maintaining order. Police are now in the process of handing over recovered personal belongings—including passports, ornaments, and other items—to the next of kin. The crash site yielded almost 100 mobile phones and 318 body parts, adding complexity to the identification process.