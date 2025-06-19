Chhattisgarh couple renounces 25-year association with banned outfit CPI (Maoist), surrenders to police

RAIPUR: A former government shiksha-karmi (contractual teacher), Jeevam Tulavi (48), and his wife Aarti Korram (39), who have been with the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) since the year 2000, surrendered before the police of Mohla-Manpur Ambagarh Chowki district, about 140 km west of Raipur.

Tulavi, during his long association with the Maoist organisation, rose to the level of a divisional committee member, became a trained cadre of Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) squad, and imparted the the ideology of the banned outfit through Mobile Political School, the police said. The Mohla-Manpur area is adjacent to other Maoist-affected districts of Gadchiroli and Kanker.

Tulavi, a resident of Parvidih village in Mohla-Manpur, was active in the education unit of the Maoist organisation and was mostly engaged in the ultra’s propaganda network in Abujhmad area in Narayanpur and south Bastar districts of Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur and Rajnandgaon through Mobile Academic School (MAS).