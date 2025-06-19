Chhattisgarh couple renounces 25-year association with banned outfit CPI (Maoist), surrenders to police

RAIPUR: A former government shiksha-karmi (contractual teacher), Jeevam Tulavi (48), and his wife Aarti Korram (39), who have been with the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) since the year 2000, surrendered before the police of Mohla-Manpur Ambagarh Chowki district, about 140 km west of Raipur.
Tulavi, during his long association with the Maoist organisation, rose to the level of a divisional committee member, became a trained cadre of Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) squad, and imparted the the ideology of the banned outfit through Mobile Political School, the police said. The Mohla-Manpur area is adjacent to other Maoist-affected districts of Gadchiroli and Kanker.
Tulavi, a resident of Parvidih village in Mohla-Manpur, was active in the education unit of the Maoist organisation and was mostly engaged in the ultra’s propaganda network in Abujhmad area in Narayanpur and south Bastar districts of Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur and Rajnandgaon through Mobile Academic School (MAS).
His wife, Agasha alias Aarti Korram, was in charge of the cultural outfit of Maoist—Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM)—which too played a key role in the indoctrination of the left-wing extremists’ beliefs. She was an active Area Committee Member of Maoists. She had a distinct identity within the Naxal organisation as a singer, poetess, speaker and lyricist. She also used to prepare press releases of the Maoist organisation.
The senior Maoist couple, each carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on their heads, relinquished their 25-year-long association after realising the “hollow, anti-development ideology” of the banned outfit, and decided to join the mainstream to live a happy life, a senior police officer stated.
Both were given an initial incentive amount of Rs 50,000 each under the rehabilitation policy of the state government. The other facilities earmarked under the policy will also be provided to them.
“Both surrendered Maoists will be given all the necessary assistance and rehabilitation facilities under the policy. Other naxalites should quit the path of violence and join the mainstream of the society”, said Abhishek Shandilya, IG (Rajnandgaon range).