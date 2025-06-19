Jharkhand rains: Bodies of two boys trapped under collapsed well found, girl dies as house caves in

RANCHI: Bodies of the two schoolboys who were trapped for over 22 hours under soil after a well collapsed due to heavy rain in Jharkhand's Khunti district were recovered on Thursday, an official said.

A 10-year-old girl was also killed after a mud house in Ranchi district caved in during the day, police said.

As rain continued to lash various parts of the state, a bridge and an abandoned residential building also collapsed in different districts, while several rivers were in spate.

No casualty was reported in these incidents.

The two schoolboys, aged nine and 10 years, were near the under-construction well at Murhu panchayat under Murhu police station limits when it collapsed around 2 pm on Wednesday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been deployed in the rescue operation, Khunti Deputy Commissioner R Ronita told PTI.

The rescue operation continued since Wednesday night and the bodies of the two boys were found around 12.30 pm on Thursday, an official said.