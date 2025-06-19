PK will be CM face of Jan Suraaj in Bihar assembly elections, says party president Uday Singh

PATNA: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) national president and former Purnea MP Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh on Thursday revealed that Prashant Kishor would be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Kishor is the founder of JSP.
JSP’s national president’s statement is in contrast of Kishor’s stand on the issue as the latter has repeatedly said that he was not in the race for the CM’s post. It has to be seen how Kishor responds to his party chief’s statement as the former is currently on ‘Bihar Badalo Yatra’, ahead of the assembly elections.
Singh claimed that a wave of change was sweeping entire Bihar, and it could also be felt easily, adding that people from different villages were joining JSP.
“People are posing faith in the leadership of Kishor”, he said, adding JSP was more a movement aimed at reforming society than a political party.
He alleged that all political parties were only interested in power, as the state’s deplorable condition was also due to it.
Singh also attacked Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar by claiming that migration from the state had not stopped despite the JD (U) leader being at the helm for the last 20 years.
“School buildings have been constructed, but the quality of education is on constant decline. Nitish Kumar describes Lalu rule as ‘Jungle Raj’ but the fact is that ‘Mahajungle Raj’ is prevailing in Bihar for the last 15 years,” he alleged.
Meanwhile, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya asserted that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would be chief minister of Bihar if INDIA bloc was voted to power after the assembly election.
“He (Tejashwi’s face) is declared for the people, there is no difference between declared and undeclared,” Bhattacharya remarked as a formal announcement about Tejashwi being CM face of INDIA bloc has yet to be made.
AICC in charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru has recently said that Tejashwi was not the chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, but only the chairman of its coordination committee. Earlier, Kishor challenged NDA to declared Nitish Kumar as its CM face in the upcoming assembly election. JSP founder claimed that JSP would be a third alternative in Bihar beside RJD-Congress led Grand Alliance and BJP-JD(U) led NDA.