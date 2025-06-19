Tharoor downplays Congress rift, says any differences can be resolved behind closed doors

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has downplayed reports of a rift within the party, saying any differences he may have with the leadership should be resolved privately. “If there are any differences, it should be discussed behind closed doors with the people concerned, and that is where I want to leave it,” Tharoor said in an interview with NDTV.

The senior leader said he had been “loyal to the Congress for 16 years” and stressed that any disagreements were limited to “some elements of the leadership.” He added, “This is hardly the time to discuss such matters.”

Tharoor’s remarks come amid a series of controversies within the party, including his participation in the Centre’s Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach, a move that reportedly upset some in the Congress. Critics within the party accused him of endorsing the BJP’s agenda, calling him a “super spokesperson” for what they termed government publicity stunts.

Adding to the friction was Tharoor’s absence from the Congress campaign in the Nilambur by-election. Asked about this, Tharoor said that he wished the Congress candidate well. Earlier in the day he had said to the media that he was not invited to join the campaign, unlike previous bypolls such as Wayanad in 2024.