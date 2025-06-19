Tharoor downplays Congress rift, says any differences can be resolved behind closed doors

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has downplayed reports of a rift within the party, saying any differences he may have with the leadership should be resolved privately. “If there are any differences, it should be discussed behind closed doors with the people concerned, and that is where I want to leave it,” Tharoor said in an interview with NDTV.
The senior leader said he had been “loyal to the Congress for 16 years” and stressed that any disagreements were limited to “some elements of the leadership.” He added, “This is hardly the time to discuss such matters.”
Tharoor’s remarks come amid a series of controversies within the party, including his participation in the Centre’s Operation Sindoor diplomatic outreach, a move that reportedly upset some in the Congress. Critics within the party accused him of endorsing the BJP’s agenda, calling him a “super spokesperson” for what they termed government publicity stunts.
Adding to the friction was Tharoor’s absence from the Congress campaign in the Nilambur by-election. Asked about this, Tharoor said that he wished the Congress candidate well. Earlier in the day he had said to the media that he was not invited to join the campaign, unlike previous bypolls such as Wayanad in 2024.
“Though I was on the international delegation, I didn’t receive any calls even after my return. So I moved forward with my other activities,” he told reporters. He clarified that while he doesn’t need an official invitation, proper coordination, including campaign schedules, event locations, and candidate appearances, is usually arranged by the party, which was missing this time.
“I do not go where I am not invited,” he said bluntly, while emphasising that his goodwill toward the Congress and its workers remains unchanged. “Our Congress workers have made sincere efforts, we have a good candidate there. I hope to see a victory worth their efforts.” Tharoor had added that his office had asked about campaign details.
Despite being kept out of the party’s list for all-party international delegations after the Sindoor mission, Tharoor reiterated in his NDTV interview that he remains committed to the Congress and its values. “I have stayed with the party and been loyal for the last 16 years,” he said, adding that he has built lasting relationships within the organisation.
The Congress central leadership had previously asked the party's leaders in Kerala to stand down from criticising Tharoor, but his recent statements suggest underlying tensions remain unresolved.