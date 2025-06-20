Himachal Pradesh Police probe over 'indirect' death threat to Dy CM Agnihotri and Congress MLA Kalia on social media

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia received indirect death threats via social media, and the police have launched an investigation after a case was registered at Haroli Police Station late on June 19.

As per the police, a social media user shared a post on Facebook on the arrest of gangster Amrish Rana. Sources said that on June 19, a user commented, “The public is demanding swords again.”

In response, another user wrote, “This time, it will be used on a politician.” Then another user asked, “For what crime?” To this, the second user replied, “Only the Deputy CM and MLA Rakesh Kalia know.”

Alarmed by the exchange, Arun Kumar reported the incident to the police.

Followingly, which the case was registered. Deputy CM Agnihotri is an MLA from Haroli assembly segment and Kalia is a legislator from Gagret constituency, hailing from Una district.