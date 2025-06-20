President Murmu moved to tears as visually impaired children sing for her on birthday at Dehradun retreat opening

DEHRADUN: Dehradun witnessed a poignant blend of celebration and history on Friday as President Droupadi Murmu marked her 67th birthday by formally inaugurating the meticulously renovated Presidential Retreat and opening its sprawling grounds to the public.
The day was further highlighted by a deeply emotional encounter with visually impaired children, whose heartfelt rendition of a birthday song moved the First Citizen to tears.
The three-day visit of President Murmu to Uttarakhand commenced with the significant unveiling of the refurbished Presidential Retreat, a historic estate now officially known as Rashtrapati Niketan.
In a significant move aimed at enhancing public engagement and preserving natural heritage, the President also laid the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Niketan – a sprawling 132-acre public garden within the retreat's precincts, previously known as Rashtrapati Udyan.
Gracing the inaugural ceremony were Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, underscoring the importance of the occasion.
The newly christened Rashtrapati Niketan is set to open its gates to the general public from 1 July, offering a rare opportunity to experience a unique confluence of architecture, history, and landscape design right in the heart of the city.
The estate, sprawling across 237 acres on Rajpur Road, boasts a rich legacy dating back to 1838. It originally served as a summer camp for the Governor General's bodyguard horses, highlighting its long-standing connection with the state's administrative history.
The main bungalow on the site was constructed in 1920 for the unit's commandant and was formally designated as the Presidential residence in 1976.
According to an official spokesperson, the estate comprises the main building, an annex, stables, a swimming pool, and flourishing orchards. A major renovation project initiated in 2016 incorporated seismic retrofitting and the restoration of traditional water channels, ensuring the preservation of its historical essence while modernising its infrastructure.
Adding to the day's events, President Murmu also inaugurated Rashtrapati Tapovan, another section of the estate that will be accessible to the public from 24 June.
Furthermore, she unveiled new public facilities within Rashtrapati Niketan, including a dedicated visitor facilitation centre, a cafeteria, and a souvenir shop, designed to enhance the visitor experience.
However, the most touching moment of the day unfolded during her visit to the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD).
As a group of visually impaired children serenaded her with a birthday song, the President was visibly overcome with emotion, tears welling up in her eyes.
A visibly moved President shared her sentiments, stating, "I could not stop my tears. They were singing so beautifully. They were singing from their hearts."
The heartfelt performance left a lasting impression, making her 67th birthday a truly memorable and emotionally resonant occasion. The opening of these historic grounds marks a new chapter in Uttarakhand’s public heritage, inviting citizens to connect with a significant piece of the nation's past.