President Murmu moved to tears as visually impaired children sing for her on birthday at Dehradun retreat opening

DEHRADUN: Dehradun witnessed a poignant blend of celebration and history on Friday as President Droupadi Murmu marked her 67th birthday by formally inaugurating the meticulously renovated Presidential Retreat and opening its sprawling grounds to the public.

The day was further highlighted by a deeply emotional encounter with visually impaired children, whose heartfelt rendition of a birthday song moved the First Citizen to tears.

The three-day visit of President Murmu to Uttarakhand commenced with the significant unveiling of the refurbished Presidential Retreat, a historic estate now officially known as Rashtrapati Niketan.

In a significant move aimed at enhancing public engagement and preserving natural heritage, the President also laid the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Niketan – a sprawling 132-acre public garden within the retreat's precincts, previously known as Rashtrapati Udyan.

Gracing the inaugural ceremony were Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, underscoring the importance of the occasion.

The newly christened Rashtrapati Niketan is set to open its gates to the general public from 1 July, offering a rare opportunity to experience a unique confluence of architecture, history, and landscape design right in the heart of the city.

The estate, sprawling across 237 acres on Rajpur Road, boasts a rich legacy dating back to 1838. It originally served as a summer camp for the Governor General's bodyguard horses, highlighting its long-standing connection with the state's administrative history.

The main bungalow on the site was constructed in 1920 for the unit's commandant and was formally designated as the Presidential residence in 1976.