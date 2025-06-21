Delhi HC seeks AIIMS Medical Board’s opinion on candidate’s disqualification

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to provide an expert opinion on the medical ineligibility of a candidate who cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam but was declared unfit due to a blood disorder.

The vacation bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta was hearing a petition filed by Shlok Sachin, seeking directions to the Centre, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), and other authorities to admit him into the NDA session starting from July 2.

Sachin challenged letters dated March 18 and May 22 issued by the Air Force Central Medical Establishment, through its commanding officer, which declared him medically unfit for enrolment in the Indian Air Force and the Tri-Services.

In its order dated June 18, the bench noted that Sachin was found unfit after the medical board diagnosed him with haemoglobinopathies (HbE trait), a genetic condition characterised by carrying one gene for normal haemoglobin (HbA) and one for an abnormal haemoglobin called HbE.