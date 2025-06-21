Gujarati Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala confirmed dead in Ahmedabad plane crash

The death of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Kalavadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, has been officially confirmed days after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. DNA test results matched samples provided by his family, confirming he was among those killed on the ground.

Jirawala, a well-known director of Gujarati music videos and awareness films, had been missing since the crash. His last phone location was traced to around 700 metres from the crash site near B J Medical Hostel in Shahibaug, raising fears among family members. Reported NDTV.

"My husband called me at 1.14pm to say his meeting was over and he was on his way home. When he didn’t return, I tried calling him but his phone was switched off," his wife Hetal told PTI. "Later, police told us his last location was around 700 metres from the crash site. His phone switched off at 1.40pm just a minute after the flight took off."

She added, "His scooter and mobile were missing. He never used that route to return home. That’s when we feared something had happened and submitted DNA samples."