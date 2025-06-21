Gujarati Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala confirmed dead in Ahmedabad plane crash
The death of Gujarati filmmaker Mahesh Kalavadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, has been officially confirmed days after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. DNA test results matched samples provided by his family, confirming he was among those killed on the ground.
Jirawala, a well-known director of Gujarati music videos and awareness films, had been missing since the crash. His last phone location was traced to around 700 metres from the crash site near B J Medical Hostel in Shahibaug, raising fears among family members. Reported NDTV.
"My husband called me at 1.14pm to say his meeting was over and he was on his way home. When he didn’t return, I tried calling him but his phone was switched off," his wife Hetal told PTI. "Later, police told us his last location was around 700 metres from the crash site. His phone switched off at 1.40pm just a minute after the flight took off."
She added, "His scooter and mobile were missing. He never used that route to return home. That’s when we feared something had happened and submitted DNA samples."
A burnt Activa scooter, confirmed to be Jirawala’s through its chassis and engine numbers, was found at the site. His switched-off phone was also recovered nearby.
According to a report by India Today, initially, the family refused to believe he had died. "They were not ready to accept the news," said a police source. But after being shown key evidence, including the DNA match and vehicle verification, the family accepted the truth. His remains have now been handed over.
Mahesh Jirawala lived in Naroda, Ahmedabad. He was the CEO of Mahesh Jirawala Productions and had directed a Gujarati film in 2019. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son.
According to official figures, 231 DNA identifications have been completed so far, and 210 bodies handed over to families. The crash claimed the lives of over 279 people, including 155 Indians, 36 British nationals, seven Portuguese citizens, one Canadian, and nine local residents.