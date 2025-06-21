Operation Sindoor paused only after Pakistan's plea for ceasefire: Rajnath Singh

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor was paused only after Pakistan’s plea for ceasefire.

He said this on the occasion of International Yoga Day, where he was leading troops at Northern Command Headquarters in J&K’s Udhampur.

Singh led the armed forces in celebrating the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) by performing various asanas and breathing exercises with about 2,500 soldiers at Northern Command, Udhampur.

The defence minister had arrived at the North Command headquarters yesterday evening.

While addressing the soldiers, the Defence Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularising yoga globally and highlighted that the practice provides a holistic approach to health & well-being.

Yoga, he said, is a universal solution to the problems faced by people in today’s fast-paced world, such as stress, anxiety and depression. “It is an art, a science, a philosophy, and spirituality. Those who practice Yoga in their daily lives have control over their body and mind. It makes us proactive, not reactive”.