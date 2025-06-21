SC asks Delhi HC to speed up bail plea in bank fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to decide within two weeks the bail plea of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd’s former promoter Kapil Wadhawan in the multi-crore bank fraud case investigated by the CBI.

A two-judge bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Manmohan said Wadhawan was in custody since July 2022 and his bail plea was coming up for hearing on July 18 in the high court. The bench asked the high court to decide the bail plea within two weeks from the date of hearing.

Wadhawan moved the top court aggrieved by the orders of adjournment in his bail plea by the Delhi High Court and sought expeditious disposal of his petition. Wadhawan’s counsel, referred to his client’s long custody period aside from the non-adjudication on his bail plea on multiple occasions. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were arrested on July 19, 2022.