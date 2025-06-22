Air India to reroute flights, avoids Persian Gulf airspace amid escalating tensions

NEW DELHI: In response to escalating tensions in the Gulf region, Air India has announced it will begin avoiding parts of the airspace over the Persian Gulf, in addition to already restricted airspaces over Iran, Iraq, Israel, and Pakistan. The move is expected to result in longer flight durations to several destinations, including the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.
A spokesperson for Air India said, “Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, Air India Group confirms that our flights currently do not operate over the airspaces of Iran, Iraq, and Israel. As a proactive measure, we will be progressively avoiding the use of certain airspace over the Persian Gulf in the coming days, opting instead for alternative routes for flights to destinations including the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.”
The airline further noted that these changes may also impact select flights to and from Europe and North America, potentially resulting in extended travel times.
“Air India is in continuous consultation with our external security advisers and is vigilantly monitoring the evolving situation, ready to implement additional measures, if required, to uphold the safety and integrity of our operations. The safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our number one priority,” the statement added.
Passengers will be kept informed about any changes to flight schedules, the airline assured.