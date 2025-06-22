Indian seafarers stranded aboard vessel near Iran, Families await word amid escalating tensions

NEW DELHI: Aparna Suresh has not heard from her husband for the past seven days. With each passing hour, the family's anxiety deepens.

Her husband, 26-year-old Avinash Amal Kumar, is among 23 crew members aboard the Mirage (IMO: 9254422), a merchant navy vessel currently off the coast of Iran, a region fraught with tension as hostilities between Iran, Israel, and the United States escalate.

“My husband told me a week ago that they were planning to sign off due to the Iran-Israel conflict. That was the last update I received. Since then, there’s been nothing but silence,” said Aparna, speaking from Thiruvananthapuram.