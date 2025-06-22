SpiceJet asked to pay Rs 25,000 compensation to passenger for issuing wrong ticket

MUMBAI: A consumer commission here has held that a senior citizen suffered "monetarily and mentally" after SpiceJet issued incorrect tickets while rerouting his journey in 2020, and directed the airline to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the passenger.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Mumbai (Suburban), in the order passed on June 17, held the budget carrier guilty of "deficient service and negligent behaviour" for the error which caused "mental harassment" to the passenger.

In view of the urgent need of the passenger (age not specified in the order), the airline had made an alternate booking - where the wrong ticket was issued - after his initial flight was cancelled due to bad weather.

The commission acknowledged that the flight cancellation was beyond the control of the airline, and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had taken the decision in view of the passengers' safety.

It noted the airline had taken all the necessary efforts to provide an alternate ticket to the complainant, However, the said ticket was incorrect and thereby the complainant suffered "monetarily and mentally", it said.

The commission further stated the complainant also "acted negligently".

"Had the complainant checked the ticket when it was issued, the mistake could have been rectified on the spot and the complainant could have saved himself from further hardship," it said.

The complainant, a senior citizen residing in Ghatkopar area here, booked Spicejet tickets from Mumbai to Darbhanga for December 5, 2020, and a return journey two days later.