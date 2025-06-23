Bypoll results: UDF scores big in Kerala, TMC ahead in Bengal, AAP leads in Gujarat and Punjab

By-elections to assembly seats in Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala on Monday delivered mixed results, with AAP gaining ground, TMC set to retain its seat in Bengal, and the Congress-led UDF scoring a key victory in Kerala.
UDF snatches Nilambur seat
In a severe blow to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala, the opposition UDF on Monday surged ahead in the Nilambur Assembly by-election and was on the verge of victory as counting neared completion.
UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath, son of Congress veteran Aryadan Muhammed, secured a lead of 11,077 votes over CPI(M)’s M Swaraj.
The bypoll was widely seen as a mid-term referendum on the LDF government. Independent candidate P V Anvar, the former legislator whose resignation triggered the bypoll, surprised many with his strong performance, securing over 18,000 votes. The BJP candidate, Mohan George, lagged far behind.
Celebrations erupted in Nilambur and across the UDF camp, with Congress leaders hailing the result as a sign of growing public support ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.
TMC comfortably ahead in Kaliganj
In West Bengal’s Kaliganj assembly seat, TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed, daughter of the late MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed, was leading by over 19,000 votes after seven rounds of counting. She had secured 32,308 votes against Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh, who had the backing of the CPI(M) and polled 13,144 votes. BJP’s Ashis Ghosh was in third place with 11,987 votes.
The bypoll was held following the death of Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. Voting saw a turnout of 69.85 per cent and remained largely peaceful.
AAP edges ahead in Ludhiana West
In Punjab’s Ludhiana West, AAP’s Sanjeev Arora was leading by 2,286 votes over Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu after six of the 14 counting rounds. The BJP’s Jiwan Gupta was in the third position, followed by Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parupkar Singh Ghuman. The by-election was necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi earlier this year.
Voter turnout for the seat stood at 51.33 per cent, a significant drop from the 64 per cent registered in the 2022 assembly elections.
AAP widens lead in Visavadar, BJP holds Kadi
AAP's Gopal Italia, the party's former state president, was leading by a substantial margin in the Visavadar assembly seat as counting neared completion.
After 18 of the 21 counting rounds, Italia had secured 65,295 votes, ahead of BJP's Kirit Patel, who polled 51,222 votes. Congress' Nitin Ranpariya was trailing in the contest.
The Visavadar seat, vacated in December 2023 after AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani joined the BJP, has been out of the BJP’s grasp since 2007. The party was hoping to break its 18-year losing streak.
Meanwhile, in the SC-reserved Kadi seat, BJP candidate Rajendra Chavda was leading by over 35,000 votes against Congress' Ramesh Chavda after 16 rounds of counting. The seat fell vacant following the death of BJP MLA Karsan Solanki in February.
