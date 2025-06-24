Kin of two youngsters from Bhopal studying in Iran appeal to PM Modi to work for Iran-Israel peace

BHOPAL: The families of two students in Bhopal who are pursuing Islamic studies in Iran have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work for peace between Iran and Israel.

The two families from the Nishatpura area of Bhopal are hoping for a lasting ceasefire between the two warring nations to ensure the safety of their children – even as one of them, Abrar Ali, doesn’t seem to be willing to return to India.

“We desperately want him to return home. He (Abrar) has been living there in Iran for four years and says when he was there in their good times, how can he leave them in their bad times. Earlier, we used to talk to him via video call every alternate day, but since the war broke, we’ve hardly spoken to him. The last time we managed to talk to him, he said he can’t leave Iran in the country’s bad times and that he's even willing to fight for them if the need arose,” Abrar’s mother Shahnoor Begum told TNIE on Tuesday.

“Many of his Indian friends who studied with him at the madrasa in Qom have returned home to Maharashtra and even MP including Jaora town of Ratlam. When we talked to them, they said he doesn’t want to return. He has said he may return if peace returns to Iran after Muharram,” she added.