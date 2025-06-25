827 Indians evacuated from Israel; caregivers and students among returnees

NEW DELHI: After six-and-a-half years of working in Israel, Reetaraj Gurung had planned to return home to Siliguri, West Bengal, on 15 June to reunite with her husband and daughter. However, her journey was disrupted when Israel launched air strikes on Iran just two days earlier, leading to the closure of airspace over Israel, Jordan, Iran, and Iraq.

Reetaraj finally made it home on Tuesday (24 June) on an evacuation flight from Jordan, facilitated by the Indian government. She had been employed as a caregiver for a 104-year-old woman in Jerusalem.

Describing the situation in Israel over the past fortnight, she said: “The past 12 days have been extremely tough. Whenever sirens blared in the streets, we were instructed to immediately hide in bunkers. These alarms would go off multiple times a day. If it happened during the day, I would rush with my patient in a wheelchair. But at night, I was told to just save myself.”

Expressing relief, she added, “I feel so much at peace now. I’m grateful to see my family again and thank the Indian government for bearing all expenses. They arranged buses to Jordan and a flight to Delhi.”

Pashi Sherpa, another caregiver from Sikkim who looks after a 32-year-old disabled man in Haifa, is still awaiting evacuation. “I’ve worked in Israel since 2012. I lost my husband and am supporting my two daughters alone. The last week has been terrifying. At all hours, we hear alarms and rush for shelter. My mother-in-law has passed away in Gangtok, and I hope I can return home soon,” she said.