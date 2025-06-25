Blow to Sharad as nephew-led panel wins Baramati coop society elections

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday trounced his uncle and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to win the prestigious Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory elections.

The election that took place on Sunday was spiced up after DCM Pawar himself decided to contest against his uncle, who threw his hat under the leadership of his grandson, Yugnedra Pawar. This was the third round of a high-voltage political contest between two Pawars – uncle and nephew.

Of the total 19,651 electorate, 19,549 belong to Group ‘A’, which comprises of sugarcane cultivators from the region, while 102 voters are from Group B, representing various cooperative bodies. Ajit Pawar has filed his nomination from Group B.

DCM Pawar and his panel secured the majority of seats in the 21-member board. Ajit Pawar emerged victorious in category ‘B’ and secured 91 of the 101 votes cast in the high-stakes election against his rival, who could manage only ten votes.

Ajit Pawar last contested sugar mill polls in 1984 and served on the board of directors of the Chhatrapati Cooperative Sugar Mill in the Baramati region.

During campaigning Pawar had addressed over 10 campaign meetings. A total of 90 candidates contested for the 21 seats on the factory’s governing body, with four panels in the race. The Sahakar Bachav Panel is headed by veteran cooperative and BJP leader Shankar Taware, and a fourth group comprises independents and representatives of farmers.

This time, the contest was also viewed as a test of Ajit Pawar’s hold over the cooperative sector in Baramati, especially amid ongoing factional rivalries with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

