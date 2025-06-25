Clamour for action against HC judge grows at House panel meet

According to sources, the Department of Justice made a presentation on ‘Judicial Processes and Their Reform’, addressing concerns such as the code of conduct for judges of the higher judiciary and the issue of post-retirement appointments. They also called for a comprehensive report to be prepared and presented at the panel’s next meeting.

A source said that MPs sought clarification on why no action had been taken in the case involving the recovery of unaccounted cash from Justice Yashwant Varma’s residence. They also pressed for a formal code of conduct to be implemented. Some MPs also questioned why no motion had yet been introduced to remove Justice Varma.

The lawmakers expressed that the government should already have moved a motion to remove the judge in question — especially in light of findings from a Supreme Court-appointed committee of judges, which confirmed the cash recovery.

Deliberating on broader aspects, MPs opined that judges should not be eligible for government appointments for five years after retirement. Discussions included suggestions that former judges should not be appointed as MPs or to any other roles by the President immediately after retiring.

The Rajya Sabha committee is chaired by BJP MP Brij Lal and includes former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (a nominated MP), former Minister of State for Law

PP Chaudhary, TMC MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Kalyan Banerjee, Congress’s Vivek Tankha, and DMK members P Wilson and A Raja among its key members.

‘Former judges should not be appointed as MPs’

