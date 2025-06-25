EC has become govt's puppet: Congress chief Kharge

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has become a "puppet" in the hands of the government, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Wednesday and claimed that his party is raising the issue of "irregularities" in elections but the poll watchdog is not ready to listen.

Kharge said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stated the facts, citing figures, to lay bare the "irregularities" in the 2024 Maharashtra polls and others have also done so, but the Election Commission is not ready to accept that.

"The EC has become a puppet in the hands of the government...like we have puppets that are made to do things to entertain. You have a puppet and you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) claim that you are winning elections. You are not winning elections your machine is winning," Kharge said, addressing a press conference at the Congress' Indira Bhawan headquarters.

"You let it go where you want to and get a hold where you want to," he said, referring to elections in various states.

"We won election in Maharashtra and in the same place five months later there is massive difference in number of voters. In five years, voters' list goes up by 2-3 per cent. But how come in five months, there is an increase of 8 per cent," the Congress president said.

"I have fought 13 elections and also been part of many elections, but I have not seen such a thing," he said.