Memories of Emergency need to be kept alive so that nobody ever dares to impose dictatorship: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Stressing the importance of remembering the dark chapter of India's democratic history, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the harrowing memories of the Emergency must be kept alive to ensure that no one ever dares to impose dictatorial rule on the country again.
Delivering the keynote address at an event held to mark the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Emergency observed as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ Shah remarked that such events must be eternally remembered, particularly in the context of social and national life. This, he said, would help ensure that the nation's youth remain aware and vigilant against any future threats to democracy.
The Home Minister declared that India would never forget the injustices and atrocities committed during the Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975 by the then Congress government under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rightly chosen to observe the day as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ to underscore the severity of the constitutional violation.
“Today, we are gathered here to remember a dark chapter in the post-Independence history of India. We must keep the memories of the Emergency alive so that it is never repeated, and so that the youth of the nation grow up in a culture that resists such tendencies,” Shah said.
As part of the event, Shah released a book titled The Emergency Diaries: Years That Forged a Leader. The book draws on first-person accounts from individuals who worked closely with a young Narendra Modi during the Emergency, alongside archival material. It offers a new perspective on the formative years of the Prime Minister, illustrating his early commitment to democratic ideals.
“The book chronicles his experiences as a young activist during the Emergency a period during which he was deeply involved in the resistance movement for 19 months. Secret newspapers were circulated, and Modi played a key role in their distribution across markets, schools, and among women,” Shah said.
He further highlighted that the young Modi operated underground during this period, disguising himself at various times as a sadhu, a sardarji, a hippie, an incense stick seller, and a newspaper vendor.
Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present at the event and addressed the gathering.