Memories of Emergency need to be kept alive so that nobody ever dares to impose dictatorship: Amit Shah

The Home Minister declared that India would never forget the injustices and atrocities committed during the Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975 by the then Congress government under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had rightly chosen to observe the day as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ to underscore the severity of the constitutional violation.

“Today, we are gathered here to remember a dark chapter in the post-Independence history of India. We must keep the memories of the Emergency alive so that it is never repeated, and so that the youth of the nation grow up in a culture that resists such tendencies,” Shah said.

As part of the event, Shah released a book titled The Emergency Diaries: Years That Forged a Leader. The book draws on first-person accounts from individuals who worked closely with a young Narendra Modi during the Emergency, alongside archival material. It offers a new perspective on the formative years of the Prime Minister, illustrating his early commitment to democratic ideals.