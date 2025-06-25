SC slams UP jail authorities for delay in releasing accused on bail, orders Rs 5 lakh compensation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh jail authorities for the delay in releasing an accused, who was granted bail by the apex court on April 29 in a case under the state's anti-conversion law.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh directed the state government to pay ad hoc monetary compensation of Rs five lakh to the accused, who was released from district jail Ghaziabad on June 24.

"What do you propose to do to sensitise your officers?" the bench asked the Director General of Prisons of Uttar Pradesh who appeared before it through video-conferencing.

The bench said the officers must be sensitised about the importance of liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

"Liberty is a very valuable and precious right guaranteed under the Constitution," the top court said.

The counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh said the accused was released from jail on Tuesday and an inquiry has been instituted to ascertain why the delay had happened.

The bench directed that the inquiry be conducted by the principal district and sessions judge, Ghaziabad, and a report be furnished before it.

The top court on Tuesday took strong exception after the accused claimed that he was not released on bail on grounds that a sub-section of a provision of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 was not mentioned in the bail order.

The bench had noted after the apex court granted bail to the man on April 29, a trial court in Ghaziabad on May 27 issued a release order to the superintendent jailor to release the accused from custody upon execution of the personal bond, unless liable to be detained in some other matter.