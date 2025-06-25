Three missing as cloudbursts trigger flash floods in Himachal’s Kullu District

CHANDIGARH: Three people were reportedly washed away after multiple cloudbursts triggered flash floods in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Tuesday, causing widespread damage to houses, roads, school buildings, and small bridges.

Cloudburst incidents were reported from Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Sainj, as well as from Shilagarh in the Gadsa area, prompting local authorities to issue alerts for nearby regions. In Rehla Bihal, one man and two women attempting to retrieve valuables from their home were swept away in the sudden deluge and are currently missing.

The heavy downpour led to a rapid swelling of rivers and streams, creating flood-like conditions across the district. The key Aut-Luhri-Sainj road was blocked, halting vehicular movement and cutting off access to several areas.

Videos circulating on social media reveal the severity of the flooding, with footage showing vehicles being carried away by muddy waters and debris.