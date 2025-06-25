Villagers protest against RRVUNL, Adani in Chhattisgarh over unkept promises of development

RAIPUR: Local tribal villagers led by the regional political outfit Gondwana Gantantra party (GGP) blocked the transportation of coal via road-rail route at Ambikapur, 330 km north of Raipur, while registering their symbolic protest against the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RRVUNL) and Adani Group, alleging 'the promised commitments were not being fulfilled'.

Besides obstructing the movement of coal supplies on the road, the protestors also placed rocks on railway tracks to block transportation.

The Parsa East-Kente Basan coal block at Ambikapur in north Chhattisgarh was awarded to RRVUNL. The Adani Group entered into an agreement as Mine Developer-cum-Operator (MDO) under a contract.

Police and administrative officials were deployed during the protest rally and demonstration.