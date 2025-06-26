Himachal flash floods: Four dead, 20 feared swept away; search operation intensified

CHANDIGARH: Four people have reportedly died, while 20 are feared to have been swept away in different incidents in Kullu and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains on Tuesday evening. Some of the other missing people have since been rescued.

In Kangra, flash floods caused by a cloudburst struck a rivulet near Khanyara village on Tuesday evening, sweeping away labourers working on the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric Project. Six labourers are missing, and four bodies have been recovered.

More than 170 workers were safely evacuated and sheltered by the local administration. Rescue operations are ongoing, with drones deployed. One worker remains unaccounted for in the nearby forests. A few labourers blamed illegal mining and unsafe shelter placement near the rivulet for the tragedy, but officials termed it a natural disaster.

Meanwhile, three people in Rehla Bihal in Kullu district, who were washed away in the deluge while attempting to retrieve valuables from their homes, are still missing. Search operations have been intensified to locate those missing since the flash floods triggered by cloudbursts in both Kangra and Kullu districts.