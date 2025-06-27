Raipur Diary: Solar-powered coal mining gets a push

Solar-powered coal mining gets a push

The Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) coal mine, operated by the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd in Ambikapur district, about 330 km north of Raipur, has taken a significant step towards ‘sustainable’ mining with the operationalisation of a 9-MW solar power plant. This is the first direct application of renewable energy in India’s coal mining sector. PEKB is a crucial source of coal for electricity generation for nearly 80 million consumers in Rajasthan. Developed by Mundra Solar PV Limited, the 9-MW solar facility established within the mine premises is expected to reduce nearly 400,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over next 25 years.

Bastar to host Central Zonal Council meet

The 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, held in Varanasi, declared Bastar as the next venue of the panel’s session. This marks a significant stride in integrating India’s remote and sensitive regions into the ‘national development’ discourse. Hosting such a high-level policy forum in Bastar stands as a powerful symbol of the inclusive and transformative governance, a government statement said. “It is hoped that by the time the next Council convenes, Bastar would have witnessed decisive progress in the ongoing battle against left-wing extremism. The Bastar is set to redefine its identity not as a region of possibilities rather than conflict.”

Hindi to replace Urdu, Persian in police records

Chhattisgarh is set to replace Urdu and Persian words used in official records of the police department with Hindi terms. A list of 109 words have been provided with their Hindi alternatives, suggested to be used in place of the old words with an intent to simplify the vocabulary. The government cited Hindi as a ‘convenient language’ to understand, saying this will make policing communicative, accessible and transparent. On a directive by the state home department, the DGP has issued a letter to all district police chiefs asking them to change traditional Urdu and Persian words that were in use in police functioning with ‘simpler’ Hindi words.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com