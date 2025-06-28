435 maoists killed in 18 months of anti-naxal operations in Chhattisgarh; 48 were women: official data

NEW DELHI: Over the past 18 months, security forces have achieved significant success in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, neutralising 435 Maoists, including a record 48 women operatives, officials said on Saturday.

According to official data accessed by TNIE, women now account for approximately 10% of the total Maoists killed between 2024 and June 20 2025, the highest number of female Naxal casualties recorded in any such period since 2001.

The sharp increase in neutralisation of Maoist operatives 198 in 2025 alone marks a significant blow to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the region.